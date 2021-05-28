Montanica! makes special hat in memory of top fan

HELENA, Mont. - We all know Montanans love to wear the state on their sleeves. Whether it comes in the form of the 406 area code, the outline of the state, or representing their communities with hats, shirts, and car decals. There is one special hat, however, that carries a significant meaning to a group of friends and family in the Helena Valley.

This effort all started because of a popular group on Facebook called Montanica! and some big fans of the hats that one of their members sells.

On Jan. 18, Laura Kathleen Barrett sent a Facebook message to Dana Joe McDonald, the founder of Montanica! asking if she could buy two of the hats for herself.

Two wasn't enough, and she eventually ended up buying nine in just one day, telling McDonald his hats were a big hit in her office.

Tragedy struck, when on Mar. 9, he sadly learned that Barrett passed away in her sleep. McDonald was devastated but knew he had to do something in honor of his recently departed friend.

"She asked if we could make a tribute hat of some kind for Laura...how do you say no?" McDonald said.

So he got to work, making the hat with a friend of his and making adjustments with Barrett’s friend Tanya providing advice on what she would have liked.

Finally, McDonald landed on a hat design he could be proud of, unveiling it last weekend to Laura’s friends and her late husband, at Lakeside on Hauser, a bar on the shores of Hauser Lake that Barrett enjoyed being at.

McDonald says he was nervous about what their reaction would be, but was overwhelmed when they responded with tears and appreciation for the effort McDonald had put in to create this special hat.

More information about how you can find the hat is available here.