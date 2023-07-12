HELENA, Mont. - Helena residents are being warned of a moose that was spotted in town.
The Helena Police Department confirmed the sighting in the empty lot South of WinCo Foods, between N. Sanders St. and the interstate.
People are being told to avoid walking through the area, especially near the ponds, until further notice.
Temporary fencing and signs have been set up and the City of Helena’s animal control officers are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to monitor the situation.
