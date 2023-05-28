HELENA, Mont. - More than $5.7 million has been announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for clean up and revitalization projects in communities across Montana.
In Billings, a $1 million Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grant to Big Sky Economic Redevelopment will be used to address several priority sites for cleanup.
These sites include historic buildings in downtown Billings and former industrial locations with potential for renovation into affordable housing, commercial space and recreational uses.
Priority sites include the 1.3-acre Stockton Oil Company property, a former 28,000-square-foot Masonic Temple, the former City Hall, the 92,000-square-foot Billings Gazette building and the 75-acre coal-fired Corette Power Plant, which was decommissioned in 2015. Contaminants of concern at these properties include petroleum compounds, asbestos, lead-based paints, fly ash waste and metals.
Reuse plans for these properties include opportunities for the creation of new businesses, jobs and greenspace.
In Great Falls, a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and develop reuse plans at more than a dozen locations across Cascade County was received by the Great Falls Development Authority.
The target area for these projects includes downtown Great Falls and small communities throughout the county.
The Great Falls Development Authority will use the EPA funding to address several priority properties selected because they offer significant redevelopment potential, lack traditional economic support and/or are located near sensitive populations.
In Kalispell, Columbia Falls and White Fish, the Montana West Economic Development Foundation will receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to develop cleanup and reuse plans, complete environmental site assessments and conduct community engagement activities.
Plans for the EPA funds include projects at several properties as potential candidates for assessment, cleanup and redevelopment, including Wisher's Wrecking Yard in Kalispell, the Evergreen Kmart, Larry's Post & Pole, the Glacier Gateway School Buildings in Columbia Falls and the Soroptimist Building in Whitefish.
Reuse opportunities for these sites include transformation into affordable housing, which will substantially increase the inventory of apartments and homes for low- and moderate-income residents. These efforts will increase downtown populations and allow workers to live close to new businesses and restaurants.
In Stillwater, Carbon and Big Horn Counties and the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Indian Reservations, the Beartooth Resource Conservation and Development Area (Beartooth RC&D), Inc., will receive a $460,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant.
Beartooth RC&D will conduct environmental site assessments, develop cleanup plans and complete a brownfield site inventory to advance the cleanup and revitalization of properties in rural communities in south-central Montana.
Target areas will be entrances to small farming and ranching communities and flood-prone properties along the Yellowstone River and its tributaries in Stillwater, Carbon and Big Horn Counties and the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Indian Reservations. Priority sites include The Sports Hut in Columbus, the Rocky Fork Inn in Red Lodge and Johnson’s Lumberyard in Lodge Grass.
In northern Montana, the Sweetgrass Development Corporation will receive a $1 million Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grant funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Sweetgrass Development will use the EPA grant to clean up and advance redevelopment opportunities at several contaminated sites in Glacier and Toole Counties.
Priority sites include former fueling stations in the Town of Sunburst, the vacant and dilapidated Cut Bank Mercantile property and the 32,000 square-foot former Glacier Motel in downtown Cut Bank.
Funds will also be used at several properties ready for cleanup, with contaminants of concern including asbestos, lead and petroleum compounds.
In eastern Montana, the Great Northern Development Corporation (GNDC) will receive a $2,250,000 Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund grant, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, for dozens of assessment, cleanup and redevelopment projects.
The grant will focus on in Glendive, Poplar, Wolf Point and other eastern Montana communities. GNDC will work closely with a group of partners as the Eastern Montana Brownfields Coalition (EMBC) to identify and fund priority projects.
The EPA says the funding will extend the capacity of GNDC’s Revolving Loan Fund program to complete cleanups in 15 counties in eastern Montana, as well as the entire Fort Peck Sioux and Assiniboine Indian Reservation and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
You can find more specific information on what each community is planning on using the grants for here.
