HELENA - The film about a boxer-turned-priest from Helena, Montana hit the big screen on Wednesday.

But the story of Father Stu is so much more than that.

Just last week, evening anchor Angela Marshall attended a star-studded red carpet event in the Capitol City ahead of a special screening of the movie.

She sat down One-on-One with Mark Wahlberg, who is the film's producer, financier and lead actor, to learn how and why he was called to "Father Stu."

It's a story of reflection, of inspiration and of faith that anyone is sure to connect with, especially when faced with adversity and death.

And she also had the chance to speak closely with Stu's father, Bill Long, as well as his good friend, Father Bart.

Here are those full interviews.

"Father Stu" is now playing in theaters across the country.