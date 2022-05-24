HELENA, Mont. - At The Montana Army National Guard (MT ANG), a risk reduction and suicide prevention team hits the road to conduction training and provide resources to their troops around the treasure state as Montana continues to be ranked in the top 5 for suicide rates in the nation for the last 30 years.

Ask, Care, Escort. That is what soldiers are learning so everyone can look for signs of needing help; especially as many people in the guard only see each other on drill weekends.

"We're training soldiers to be able to identify and ask the question, hey are you okay, is there something wrong. Then training them to get them escorted to the help they need," said Brig Gen James Wilkins, dir. of the joint staff, MT ANG.

According to the guard, in 2021 101 soldiers admitted to having thoughts of suicide, 41 had a plan ready to carry out, and 14 actually attempted suicide.

And so far in 2022, 17 soldiers have had thoughts and 3 had a plan.

For the men and women of the Montana Army National Guard, it's a story dating back to the start of each soldiers career.

"All the way going back to their basic training days, they're taught that they have to be army strong and they can't show weakness," said Mary Montgomery, substance abuse prevention coordinator, contractor with Dystech.

The training is simple, No matter what rank a person is, speak up.

"Don't be afraid. Ask the question, are you feeling suicidal?," said 1SG Brett Schriock with MT ANG.

The next step falls under 'care'; which is also a simple step - show concern and make sure they're in a safe space so they don't hurt themselves.

"I see soldiers going through situations that they've never experienced before. A lot of times it has to do with loss. They'll have a loss of either a relationship or a family member or something that they're not mentally prepared to handle or emotionally prepared to handle," said Officer Candidate, Andrew Zimmer.

Finally the E for escort... Training tells these soldiers that when necessary, they should be able to stay by their side and escort them to a resource or responding agency even if they're just having a bad day.

"Maybe two or three years down the road, which this has happen personally, I get a phone call say, hey, Sarge, uh, I'm having some trouble here. So they've reached out, but they remember that I cared three years ago," said 1SG Schriock.

MT ANG has used the Ask, Care, Escort training for more than a decade and says it's incredibly valuable at giving soldiers the skills and knowledge they need to help when a colleague may be in crisis.

"They're an asset. They each have a name, they each have a face and to me, they're more than just a number, they're family," said said 1SG Schriock.

Resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 Text 838255

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 Text 'MT' to 741 741

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/

https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/