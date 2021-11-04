HELENA, Mont. - Following the announcement of OSHA’s COVID mandate, the Montana Chamber of Commerce says they are evaluating the impact of the rule when paired against Montana’s recently passed vaccine law.
The mandate would give a Jan. 4, 2022 deadline for all businesses that have at least 100 employees to require COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for their employees.
Tens of thousands of employees in Montana would be affected by the new mandate, and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to produce negative tests weekly, submit their negative test each week, and remain masked at their workplace at all times.
The Montana Chamber said they and other business groups are evaluating the practical impact of the OSHA rule when paired with Montana’s HB 702, legislation passed in 2021 that prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status.
"President Biden's vaccine mandate will create a devastating blow to our economic recovery efforts and puts Montana businesses at a competitive disadvantage with businesses that are not subject to the arbitrary 100-employee count,” Montana Chamber President and CEO Todd O'Hair said in a statement. “The Chamber continues to be a strong advocate for vaccination to control the spread of the virus, but not carried on the backs of business. The recent filing of the OSHA emergency temporary standard that requires certain employers to mandate vaccines or testing is an attack on employers' rights."
A special briefing is being held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in response to the announcement on Friday, at 12:30 p.m. MT. You can register for the special briefing online here.