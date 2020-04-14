HELENA - Some members of the Montana State Legislature wrote Governor Steve Bullock a letter, voicing their concerns on his COVID-19 directives.
Below is the full letter:
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 5 TO 10 INCHES ALONG NORTHERN FACING SLOPES AND OVER MOUNTAINS PASSES. ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS, WITH SOME DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD BE STRESSFUL ON NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Local news headlines from ABC FOX in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.