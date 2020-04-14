Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 5 TO 10 INCHES ALONG NORTHERN FACING SLOPES AND OVER MOUNTAINS PASSES. ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS, WITH SOME DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD BE STRESSFUL ON NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&