HELENA, Mont. - Hurricane Ian is one of the largest and deadliest hurricanes to hit Florida since 1935.

While Montana doesn't see hurricanes, two soldiers with the Montana National Guard are uniquely equipped to help; so when they got the call they left the safety of Montana to go help the people of Florida.

"Helping people, trying to prevent human suffering, loss of life, those are things that we're really well versed in," said 1SG Joe Schleining, NCOI for the joint director of military support for the state of Montana.

"Getting there, getting my boots on the ground, I was able to see the professionalism and the seriousness of the people there," said Maj Kelsey Wandke, joint operations control officer.

Both Schleining and Wandke work in the joint directorate military support office at Fort Harrison.

They help coordinate military assistance to civilian authorities during disasters and while they were in Florida, they helped coordinate the guard's work around the state as other states also sent guardsmen to help.

"I was able to see this was a very important mission to them. I was grateful to be a part of that and to help them in their hour of need. Many of those Florida guardsmen were being directly impacted by the hurricane," said Wandke.

They worked in the joint operations center with over 5,000 other soldiers and airmen.

"Computer screens, people, liaisons, 24-hour operations communicating, talking to units that are in the field and then again giving that information to leadership," said Schleining.

Schleining was on the ground for 9 days, Wandke for 11 between September 27 and October 7, 2022.

"We were driving through a neighborhood that had already flooded and we expected it to get additional flood waters... The street signs, the roads, the mail boxes, the front doors, all of those were covered with water and we were expected to get an additional 6-8 inches in those communities," said Wandke.

They were presented with awards from the Florida National Guard.

Wandke was presented the Florida Commendation Medal and Schleining was presented the Florida Service Ribbon and coin for their contributions to the success of the task force and their service.

"In the National Guard we get the opportunity to respond to things bigger than ourselves occasionally and this definitely was one. It's going to be something I think about for the rest of my days and I appreciate the opportunity. I'm sure without a doubt, if we had a need, Florida would have done the same for us," said Schleining.