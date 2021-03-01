MT House and Senate sprint to finish ahead of Wednesday bill transmittal deadline

HELENA -- March Madness, the legislative edition, began early this year in the Montana Legislature -- with the State House preparing to vote on a couple hundred bills over the next three days.
In just today's marathon sessions alone, the Senate debated and voted on 93 different bills, while the House took the same measures on 89. Now this sort of sprint to the finish is not unprecedented but with a new governor in office, there is an urgency to pass as many bills as possible before Wednesday’s bill transmittal deadline.
Starting with the Senate, some of the bills passed today include increasing the capacity for day-care centers, restricting the government from interfering with parental rights, adopting the born-alive infant protection act and several environmental bills, including one of which Sen. Jill Cohenour spoke against earlier today.
"There's some necessity to make sure that we are protective of aquatic life, and that's why these, the different various levels are established within this statute," Cohenour said.
In the House, where tensions ran high over the weekend between parties, several bills passed including a bill to revise school bus laws, prohibit anonymous reporting of child abuse, protect critical infrastructure, and establish reporting requirements for Medicaid and CHIP.
One of the more lighthearted moments of the day came on the issue of establishing Montana standard time.
"It is painful for me to stand up and oppose my seatmate who is an awesome legislator and human being. But this is just not a good bill," House Majority Leader Sue Vinton said.
Now the bill transmittal deadline means that all general bills have to pass through either the House or Senate before Wednesday, or the bill will not receive further consideration in the legislative process.