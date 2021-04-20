MT lawmakers take action on pair of anti-transgender bills

HELENA, Mont. - Lawmakers in Helena voted on a pair of bills that would affect transgender student-athletes across Montana, and potentially force the state into a standoff with the federal government and the NCAA.
These two bills have been talked about a ton over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the Republican Montana lawmakers moved forward with one of the bills as legislators work to send the bill to Governor Greg Gianforte's desk.
Starting with HB 112, legislators met in a conference committee as they looked to iron out differences between the versions of the bill passed by the House and Senate. The bill passed out of the House and Senate on party-line votes earlier in the session, with an amendment that passed out of the Senate, but not the House.
It would protect the state from potentially losing its federal education funding after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day of office, warning against discriminating against transgender students. The NCAA even came out last week with a statement warning states not to pass bills like this or they will suffer the economic consequences. The bill sponsor, Representative John Fuller (R-Whitefish), spoke Tuesday, still wanting the amendment to survive.
"It protects Montana for allowing them to have, to go through the Department of Education under Title IX and objects to this bill. This allows a full and complete adjudication as outlined in Title IX," he said.
Democrats stand against this bill, citing both the consequences already mentioned and the potential cost in legal fees that the state would have to spend.
"This amendment, nor the other one, are going to stop the state of Montana from being sued, from losing thousands if not millions of dollars in legal fees, and whether that is dragged out a little bit or if it’s a little bit shorter, this is going to cost Montana money,” Senator Bryce Bennett (D-Missoula) said. “This is going to cost taxpayers money."
The Senate also voted 27-22 to essentially kill HB 427 for the session, which would have banned gender-affirming health care.
With HB 112, the House and Senate will now go back and vote on whether to agree with the committee report or disagree with it. Presumably, that will happen within the next few days, and we will bring it to you when it does.