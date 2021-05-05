MT Native Women's Coalition holds event to honor MMIP victims and families

HELENA, Mont. — On Wednesday at the Capitol, the Montana Native Women's Coalition brought attention to the efforts being made to combat the MMIP epidemic.

The coalition wanted to highlight recent efforts at the state level but still says more has to be done to protect Montana’s indigenous women.

Several surviving family members of those who have been lost spoke at the Capitol today, including Paula Castro-Stops, the mother of Henny Scott, who lost her daughter in 2018 after she was missing for three weeks. She wants others around the state to be aware of the crisis that indigenous women deal with, and the impact that it will continue to have on Montana’s families.

"I still have a lot of questions to this day and they can't answer me,” Castro-Stops said. “I do not know if they, it is too much time for them or you know, I don’t know. Along the way, they lost the love for their job."

Various speakers today spoke critically of the bureaucracy they face, and the indifference that they feel cases of missing indigenous women are met with on a regular basis.

"The victims of the crimes have to deal with a multi-tiered bureaucracy,” Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy (D-Crow Agency) said. “Not only at the tribal level, but at the state level and at the federal level, that's the issue that we are now facing."

This past legislative session, bills passed that both extend the lifetime of the task force and establish a review commission for how lawmakers can better provide help to the coalition, as well as other groups fighting to raise awareness of the issue on both the state and national level.

For more information about how you can help contribute to lower the number of missing indigenous people in Montana, click here.