School lunch

HELENA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted The Montana Office of Public Instruction 11 waivers going towards the state's local school food programs.

“The OPI is rapidly processing school nutrition applications to ensure that local school nutrition programs have flexibility in delivering school meals,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Tuesday in a release. “As schools engage in providing alternative education and nutrition services to students during the COVID-19 outbreak, I am ensuring that they have the full support of state and federal leaders."

The following are the 11 waivers the OPI obtained:

Montana Area Eligibility Waiver

Nationwide School Meals Programs Onsite Monitoring Waiver

Nationwide Summer Food Service Program Onsite Monitoring for State Agencies

Nationwide Summer Food Service Program Onsite Monitoring for Sponsoring Organizations

Nationwide Parent/Guardian Meal Pickup Waiver

Nationwide Meal Pattern Waiver

Nationwide Community Eligibility Provision Data Waiver

CN COVID-19 Afterschool Activity Waiver

CN COVID-19 Non-congregate Feeding Nationwide Waiver

CN COVID-19 Meal Times Nationwide Waiver

Montana Congregate Meal Waiver 

Tags

News For You