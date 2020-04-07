HELENA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted The Montana Office of Public Instruction 11 waivers going towards the state's local school food programs.
“The OPI is rapidly processing school nutrition applications to ensure that local school nutrition programs have flexibility in delivering school meals,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Tuesday in a release. “As schools engage in providing alternative education and nutrition services to students during the COVID-19 outbreak, I am ensuring that they have the full support of state and federal leaders."
The following are the 11 waivers the OPI obtained:
Montana Area Eligibility Waiver
Nationwide School Meals Programs Onsite Monitoring Waiver
Nationwide Summer Food Service Program Onsite Monitoring for State Agencies
Nationwide Summer Food Service Program Onsite Monitoring for Sponsoring Organizations
Nationwide Parent/Guardian Meal Pickup Waiver
Nationwide Meal Pattern Waiver
Nationwide Community Eligibility Provision Data Waiver
CN COVID-19 Afterschool Activity Waiver
CN COVID-19 Non-congregate Feeding Nationwide Waiver
CN COVID-19 Meal Times Nationwide Waiver