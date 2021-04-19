MT Supreme Court, GOP legislators continue back-and-forth over judicial emails

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Republican lawmakers and the Montana Supreme Court continued their back-and-forth battle Monday at the Capitol over email subpoena requests.
The state's Supreme Court justices did show up to testify this afternoon, and kept their answers relatively brief.
Republicans are trying to reveal justice emails, because they are trying to prove that justices are already discussing and disseminating opinions before the cases reach their courtroom. All nine justices spoke today in some capacity, with Chief Justice Mike McGrath providing details about how the court keeps their opinions out of the cases they rule on.
"Like all citizens, a judge may hold personal views and opinions on a variety of subjects,” McGrath said. “The obligation of every judge, however, is to set aside those personal views and render decisions based solely on the law and the facts of a particular case."
Beth McLaughlin is the state's Supreme Court administrator and despite the judges appearing in the afternoon, she did not show up to testify earlier this morning. Republican legislators say they had over 40 questions they planned to ask her at the hearing.
She was ordered not to testify, as the Supreme Court threw out the legislature's subpoena for all Supreme Court emails and records last week. In spite of the Supreme Court ruling that legislators stop the investigation, they are continuing to move forward. Lee Banville, a professor at the University of Montana and political analyst, says the trend represents a concerning pattern.
"To just say, I’m not going to...I’m going to ignore what they say is kind of a troubling precedent really regardless of who you agree with because you know, you really don't want a system where the branches of government are ignoring one another," Banville said.
Republican legislators have argued that the court attempting to block an investigation into their own misconduct raises concerns about their own ethical standards, and requires them to step in. Democrats noted their disappointment that the investigation is even taking place during today's hearing.
As for where things go from here...it is tough to say. An investigation like this represents uncharted waters for Montana politics and state government across the country. Banville expects this conflict to continue even after the session ends in the next couple of weeks.