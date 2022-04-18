MTVAHCS The Vault

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System is celebrating National Volunteer Week by honoring their volunteers and all they do for the Montana VA. 

According to the VA, the contributions and efforts of volunteers significantly enhance the quality of services provided to our nation's veterans and their families. 

MTVAHCS currently has over 225 volunteers throughout the Treasure State and last year recorded more than 100,000 volunteer hours, in turn saving over $2,850,000. 

Most of their volunteers are also veterans. 

National Volunteer Week began in 1974 and was established by executive order by president Richard Nixon to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers.  

Since then, the week has become a nationwide effort to urge Americans to volunteer in their communities. 

