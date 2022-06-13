HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA is holding a virtual women veterans town hall on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 P.M as the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) serves over 4,000 women Veterans.

“Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans within the VA, and MTVAHCS is honored to serve these American heroes,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman.

Each MTVAHCS primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s healthcare and the VA has numerous programs specifically to support women veterans.

“Our goal at this town hall is to spotlight all the services available to Montana’s women Veterans and also ensure we hear all questions and feedback. We hope women Veterans from across Montana can join us," said Dr. Hayman.

The town hall will give an overview of healthcare services and resources, including information on fertility services, breast and cervical cancer screenings, services for survivors of military sexual assault and intimate partner violence, and resources and services for transgender Veterans.

The second part of the town hall is reserved for questions.

Veterans can join by phone at 833-560-2071 or by livestream at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.