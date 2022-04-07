HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is receiving special recognition as they are now a designated LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Top Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Health Care Equality Index (HEI).

MTVAHCS received an evaluation of 90 out of 100, click here for evaluation details.

The HEI index is one of the best surveys of health care facilities in the nation, looking at policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and staff.

"One of our mottos that we have and that we like to tell people is we serve all who serve. And that's a very nice message and this means that we're not only sharing a nice message but we are serving all who serve, that we are creating a welcoming environment," said Briggs Alsbury, LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator with MTVAHCS.

A record 906 healthcare facilities participated in the 2022 HEI survey.

MTVAHCS joins 251 facilities across the nation to earn the “Top Performer" designation with scores between 80 to 95 points and at least partial credit in each section.

The VA received a perfect score in nine of ten categories.

"And our goal is to make sure we're always there, we're always in support. Even the patients I've seen. When you think about how small the LGBTQ+ community is, I can tell you that the services that we have given them stretches out even beyond our borders, that other veterans have come to us," said JP Maganito, chief of staff for MTVAHCS.