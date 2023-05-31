HELENA, Mont. - The Department of Veteran Affairs has announced a relaxed masking policy for VA Medical Facilities.
Now you can officially leave your masks at home when going to the Montana VA.
After the public health emergency ended, the VA updated their masking policies to reflect it.
Meaning, only in high-risk areas will you have to wear a mask when visiting a VA.
In Montana, masking is required for staff, Veterans, and visitors in these high-risk areas; infusion clinics and its waiting areas, emergency Department and its waiting areas, and the Community Living Center (staff and visitors only residents do not need to wear masks).
At Montana VA's, masking continues to be required for any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection or if a patient or a visitor asks for Montana VA staff to wear a mask in a clinical setting, all employees are required to wear a mask.
"The safety of our veterans is our priority. So, it's critical that we make sure that we're protecting them and continue to protect them," said Dr. Judy Hayman, executive director of MTVAHCS.
New signage is going up at Fort Harrison and clinics around the state clarifying which areas you do and don't have to wear a mask.
Overall, the Montana VA is just excited to see your smiling faces again.
"I know our veterans are thrilled. They miss interacting with their caregivers that they've worked with for many, many years. I encountered one of our inpatient hospitalists when I was leaving yesterday and I got up yay from her. So we're all very excited," said Dr. Hayman.
