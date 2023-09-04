BLACK ROCK CITY, Nevada - Roughly 70,000 festival goers spent their weekend at the Burning Man Festival but they were left stranded after substantial rain.

The Black Rock Desert, where the festival is held, received two to three months' worth of rain over the weekend and while conditions are improving now, thousands are spending another day in the mud.

"You come out here to be in a harsh climate and you prepare for that. So, in many ways, everyone here just kind of made friends with their neighbors, it's a community event. It's an event about the arts and kind of just went back to the roots," said Andrew Hyde, festival attendee.

We took to FaceBook this morning to see if any Montanan viewer or their loved ones were stranded at the festival and one woman said her daughter is stuck here, but the good news is she is safe.

For most of the day, the gate road remained too wet and muddy for most vehicles to leave, but some are inching their way out of the heavy mud.

"People are trying to get out but the roads are still pretty muddy and they're still standing water. And so there's new roads that are forming around and that's just people working together to get each other out of jams," said Tony "Coyote" Perez, superintendent of Black Rock City.

But many are staying put for the finale, where a giant wooden stick figure will be set on fire.

"Probably as you've heard, the burning man will burn at like nine pm. So everybody's kind of just taking our time until then tonight," said Angela Peacock, a festival attendee.

Some sad news though, local emergency services in the area confirm that one man died at the festival on Friday; he was in his 40's and collapsed and could not be resuscitated.

Authorities say his death was not related to the weather conditions and the cause is still under investigation.

Burning man is keeping everyone up to date with their Wet Playa Survival Guide that has information on driving conditions, exodus opening, resources, and more and you can find that by clicking here.