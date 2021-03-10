Road closed
MGN

HELENA, Mont. - Hellgate Campground Road is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic beginning Wednesday until further notice due to very muddy conditions.

The road is located along Highway 284 on the northeastern side of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Muddy conditions temporarily shutting down Hellgate Campground Rd.

According to a release from the Bureau of Reclamation, the road will stay open to foot traffic.

Workers will oversee road conditions and open it back up to vehicles once road conditions are better.

Tags

News For You