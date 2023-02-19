HELENA, Mont. - Multiple agencies are coming together for a County Flood Tabletop Exercise at St. Peter’s Health in Helena.

“Flood events are a reality in Lewis and Clark County,” said Sierra Anderson, Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator. “Exercises like these help the County and its partners test our readiness to react when an event occurs.”

Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services is hosting the event on Feb. 23, and the exercise will focus on decision-making, coordination and integration between County entities and other jurisdictions/organizations during flood response and recovery.

The exercise will bring together forty or more individuals from multiple local agencies and organizations including:

Lewis and Clark County

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office

City of Helena

City of Helena Police Department

City of East Helena

City of East Helena Police Department

Rural Fire Council

Helena Fire Department

Jefferson County

St. Peter’s Health

Participants can use the training to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures for a County-wide flood response and recovery.