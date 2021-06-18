HELENA, Mont. - Multiple streets in the Sunhaven Subdivision will be impacted by roadwork starting Tuesday, June 22.

Roadwork for asphalt maintenance will affect traffic and parking on Elmwood and Wedgewood Drives.

Work will start at 6:00 am and end at 6:00 pm each day, and the streets will be closed to through traffic.

The closures will run from Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24.

Residents will have access but may experience delays, and street parking will not be allowed during the project.