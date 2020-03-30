Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 4500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ABOVE 4500 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS ARE LIKELY TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

A COLD FRONT MOVES FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE REGION. EXPECT BANDS OF RAIN AND SNOW TO ACCOMPANY FRONTAL PASSAGE. IN THE PASSES, WINDS COULD GUST TO AS HIGH AS 40 OR 50 MPH WITH WHITE OUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. THE COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PASS THROUGH HELENA AND GREAT FALLS AT ABOUT 8 PM THIS EVENING. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT IN AREAS OF SNOW. BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS.