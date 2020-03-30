On October 5, 2011, two forest service made a gruesome discovery when they stumbled upon a garbage bag filled with dismembered human remains on MacDonald Pass.
The incomplete skeleton was identified as the remains of John “Mike” Crites, a Helena area man who had been missing for several months. His severed head was discovered on the other side of MacDonald pass several month later. To this day, no one has been charged for his murder.
If you have any information, please call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at (406)447-8293 or Helena Crimestoppers at (406)443-2000.
Listen to our full Montana Murder Mysteries episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.