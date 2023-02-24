HELENA, Mont. - A nearly 11,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures by anti-drug task forces in Montana since 2019 was reported by the Montana Attorney General Friday.

In 2019, the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA) task forces seized 1,900 dosage units, and in 2021, they seized 60,577 dosage units.

According to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the task forces seized a total of 206,955 dosage units of fentanyl in Montana in 2022.

These numbers are from six RMHIDTA Montana task forces, and not all include drugs seized by law enforcement in the state.

An increasing number of guns are also being seized, with task forces seizing 25 percent more last year than in 2021 according to AG Knudsen.

In February, the Polson Police Department reported what appears to be a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 Montana counties.

The need for increased investment in public safety amidst Montana's drug and crime crisis has been discussed, with Department of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby saying access to fentanyl had increased twice as much in just the first quarter of 2022 compared to the past four years combined.

To combat the problem, AG Knudsen is advocating for increased investment in public safety at the Legislature this year to fund additional narcotics and human trafficking agents, Highway Patrol troopers, major crimes investigators and criminal prosecutors.