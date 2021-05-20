HELENA, Mont. - Several individuals are joining together to sue the state of Montana, and Governor Greg Gianforte, for the passage of HB 112, a bill that would require interscholastic athletes to participate under sex assigned at birth, among others.

Montana lawmakers passed HB 112 on April 23, and Gov. Gianforte signed it into law on May 7.

Documents say the proceeding is challenging the constitutionality of various measures recently passed by the Montana Legislature, including HB 349, HB 112, HB 102 and SB 319.

Parties involved in the petition include several groups, including faculty organizations, individual faculty members, student groups and individual students.

“Each of these organizations sues on behalf of its individual constituents and members, all of whom have a strong interest in ensuring academic freedom, safe working conditions, and the independence of the Montana Board of Regents to supervise, coordinate, manage, and control the MUS,” documents read. “Each of the Petitioners will suffer injury in fact as a consequence of the challenged legislation. Each of the Petitioners stands to suffer harm as a consequence of the implementation of the challenged bills, including actual and prospective injuries to their interest in campus safety, freedom of speech, and non-discrimination.”

Documents go on to say the passage of these bills, “threatens an imminent disruption to the operation of campuses in the MUS system.”

You can read the full text of the documents here.