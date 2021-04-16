HELENA, Mont. - The Treasure State is working on being one step closer to stopping human and drug trafficking and in doing so, it could put some money in your pocket.
Lawmakers say the states law enforcement is spread thin and they need help as trafficking of all kind is on the rise.
A new bill making its way through the session, Senate Bill 333, would give a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of drug and human traffickers.
According to Senator Brad Molnar, the bills sponsor, the easiest way to stop drug and human traffickers is to destroy their culture of trust.
"We will post this on all of the roads coming into Montana, great big signs, the same signs as welcome to Montana, airports, rest areas, bus stations, so that drug dealers know, it’s no longer a system of trust, where they trust the people they’re selling to. The distributors can’t trust the people they're selling to because they have a $50,000 cashier check stapled to their forehead... They don't want to be in a position where everybody they deal with as a $50,000 meal ticket," said Molnar.
The money from the reward would come from the attorney general and the signs would come from the department of transportation.
The bill has cleared the senate and is ready to be heard in the house judiciary committee on Tuesday, April 20.
