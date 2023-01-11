HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s Attorney General is working to strengthen laws around human trafficking this legislative session.
AG Austin Knudsen introduced house bill 112, which is a rewrite and revision of current human trafficking statutes in the state.
They update the penalties for human traffickers and those soliciting prostitution.
"Right now under Montana law, you can solicit a human trafficking victim up to four times and it's a misdemeanor every time. Minimum jail time, minimum fine. This bill would change that. This bill would make a first offense felony and a second offense a felony with an even higher jail time and higher penalties. So we really are trying to send a message here that we're taking human trafficking seriously in Montana," said Knudsen.
Since 2015, Knudsen says human trafficking investigations have increased over 870%.
Right now the goal is to get HB 112 out of the house judiciary committee and onto the house floor and senate.
A release from the Montana Attorney General’s Office says HB112 would strengthen the human trafficking statute by:
- Clarifying the crime and making the language easier to understand for prosecutors, law enforcement, victims, and potential jurors;
- Increasing punishments for offenders who encourage or compel a victim to engage in commercial sexual activity and those who patronize the system and providing for mandatory minimums for the worst offenders;
- And making it clear that anyone who patronizes or encourages sex trafficking of a minor will be strictly liable for their conduct.
You can help prevent human trafficking by knowing the signs:
- Young person that is very hesitant to engage in conversation. Eyes are always downcast, avoiding eye contact, especially with men. Poor physical state…tired, malnourished, or shows signs of physical abuse or torture.
- Seems to have trouble responding to what their name is or what location (city or even state) they are in. (Victims’ names are often changed, as are their whereabouts. They typically do not stay in one location for long – at times for 24 hours or less).
- Wearing clothes that do not fit the climate or the situation such as short shorts or skirts, tank tops, and no jacket in the middle of winter.
- Lack of control over money, personal possessions like bags, ID’s, or documents. May also be carrying very few possessions in a plastic bag.
- May be accompanied by a dominating person, or someone they seem fearful of. That controlling person may also be someone who does not seem to “fit,” such as a much older individual, an individual of a different race, or with behavior seemingly inappropriate with the suspected victim.
- Young girl or boy hanging around outside a convenience store, truck stop, casino, or other location. May be approaching different vehicles or men they do not seem to know.
If you believe you witnessed human trafficking:
- If the situation is an emergency, call 911.
- Do not intervene if you see suspected trafficker(s). Remain at a safe distance or in your vehicle.
- In non-emergency situations, call or text 1-833-406-STOP (1-833-406-7867) OR reach and advocate via live chat at 406stop.com.
- When possible, take images with your cellular device of the suspected trafficker(s), victim(s), and vehicle license plate(s).
