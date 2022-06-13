HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) recently launched the new Patient Check-in (PCI) tool at all facilities across the state.

The PCI application will be replacing existing check-in kiosks.

The new process allows veterans to check in for appointments by using their smartphone and complete the check in requirements for that appointment.

“This new PCI process is a faster, more efficient way for our Veterans to check in for their appointments, which means that they will be able to check-in easily and quickly," said Dr. Judy Hayman, MTVAHCS Executive Director.

To use the PCI check in, veterans can text check in to 53079 or they can scan the QR code with their phone’s camera.

Then they will receive a check-in link where they will begin and complete their check-in process.

The new PCI application has several benefits for veterans including:

Veterans can start the pre-check-in process up to seven days before a scheduled appointment.

Veterans can avoid lines at the check-in desk.

It is an easy method to verify their demographic information prior to their appointment.

It provides improved access for veterans who rely on assistive technologies.

It integrates with other VA digital sources, including VA.gov.

The new PCI program is part of a larger national strategy to help modernize VA health care systems.

While this new tool was launched today, MTVAHCS says it will take 1-2 weeks to get every VA clinic in the state active with the PCI application.

Veterans who don't have a smartphone or do not want to use their phone can still check-in to appointments in-person.