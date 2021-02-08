HELENA- Assistance dogs aren’t just the ears, hands, and legs of their human partner. Many times, they are also their best friends…
Now, a new club at Carroll College, Collar Scholars, is raising and training puppies to be service dogs by supporting volunteer puppy raisers.
Ashley Wilt and Alyson Galow are co-presidents of the club that was founded in November 2020. And they’ve been volunteer puppy raisers since high school.
When they came to Carroll, they missed the community aspect of puppy raising. That's when they decided to start the club and get more students involved.
Working by the Canine for Companions for Independence Motto: Raise a dog, give a life.
“For about 18-22 months that puppy raiser will train their dogs over 30 commands that will help their person in the future," said Galow.
Galow and Wilt say the more puppies that are raised means the more lives that can be given independence.
“We have different categories of service dogs. Some of them alert to somebody who is deaf to different noises in the environment. For people with PTSD they do some nightmare interruption for them if they’re having a nightmare. And the wheelchair assistance dogs they can assist with those opening doors and turning on lights and such," said Wilt.
Right now, there are 8 dogs on campus and this club is the first of it's kind in Montana.
“When you have the puppy, every day you’re learning something new. Either it’s about yourself or the puppy that you have," said Galow.
Collar Scholars say the college environment is a great place to raise puppies because they get to show the dogs what every day life could look like.
“It helps prepare them to settle for long hours cause they sit through our classes and they sit in the library with us while we study. They also get used to the dining hall and kind of really crowded areas, where students are really excited to see them, so they get to practice ignoring them. Overall, it’s kind of a win-win for the puppies, the students, and the people receiving them," said Wilt.
Wilt and Galow say it's an emotional journey and goodbye, but it's worth it.
“It’s really worth it 6 months in the future when you get to meet the person they’ve gone to and pass their leash to them," said Wilt.
“Knowing that our dog can go ahead and change somebody’s life is pretty incredible," said Galow.
“See a puppy you raised from a wiggly loud little puppy to a grown-up dog that is really providing independent to someone who needs it is really worth the goodbye," said Wilt.
At the end of their training, the dogs will go to Canine companions in California where they will go through a little more training.
Taking those 30 commands taught and turning them into over 50 skills to help them become the best assistance dog they can be before they are placed with someone.
For more information on Collar Scholars, click here.