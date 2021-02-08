Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KENNA MARIE COUTTS-HARRIS IS BEING CANCELED. KENNA HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. THE PRAIRIE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Meagher. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&