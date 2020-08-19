HELENA- A man has been arrested in Washington for the death of John Michael Crites nearly a decade ago.
Leon Micheal Ford was arrested in Oak Harbor, Washington Wednesday morning for deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence according to a release from Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner, Leo Dutton.
This case stems from October of 2011, when two forest service workers found a garbage bag of dismembered human remains on MacDonald Pass.
The remains were identified as Crites, who had been missing for months, which turned the missing persons’ case into a homicide investigation.
Crites and Leon Ford had an ongoing disagreement about a road and fence passing through both of their properties. Over the years, Lewis and Clark County deputies had been called to the properties dozens of times concerning the dispute, even with accounts of guns being pulled and shots fired.
Court documents detail accounts of several of Crites' friends who said Crites was concerned his "crazy neighbor" was going to kill him and that he was set to meet with Leon Ford about the road before he went missing.
When Crites' dismembered body parts were discovered in plastic bags, cable ties were discovered as well. It would be these very specific cables that would end up helping tie to Ford to the murder.
New details released show the coroner determined Crites had been shot in the head multiple times before he was dismembered.
The release says Ford purposely or knowingly caused the death of John "Mike" Crites in Lewis and Clark County around June 26, 2011.
Between around June 26, 2011, and about September 25, 2012, Ford, believing an official investigation was pending, altered, destroyed, concealed or removed anything to do with John Crites’ body.
“I have put together a cold case unit that has been working on this case for quite a while, and the latest development, a couple of investigators have invested time, energy and found enough evidence that the county attorney felt comfortable going for these two charges,” Sheriff Dutton said.
According to Sheriff Dutton, right now, there are no cases against other suspects, and they are focusing on Ford.
“It feels very good to have a charge, although, we are not complete,” Dutton said. “The next step is to get Mr. Ford here in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, then the next step is to have a trial and let a jury of his peers evaluate our work.”
“We’re not to the end, but as sheriff, it plagues any sheriff to have an unsolved homicide, so it is relieving to me to make an arrest,” Dutton adding that he spoke with the family of Crites who was pleased to hear the news as well.
On Thursday, Ford will appear in Island County Superior Court at 1:30 pm according to Sheriff Dutton.
Ford will be arraigned in Oak Harbor Thursday before returning to Montana.