HELENA, Mont. - New recommended changes Chapter 55 School Accreditation will impact students graduating in 2026.
The changes add half a unit of financial literacy or economics and half a unit of civics or government to the existing graduation requirements in Montana.
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen recommended the changes, which were approved by the Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) during the March 9-10, 2023 meeting.
According to the Office of Public Instruction, the effective date for the new rule, which will be found in ARM 10.55.905, was set for July 1, 2023, however after receiving feedback from school districts, the requirements have been pushed back.
Superintendent Arntzen consulted with BPE and requested the graduation requirements be extended to 2025 to give schools time to implement these changes.
The Board voted unanimously to extend the effective date of ARM 10.55.905 to July 1, 2025.
This means that the graduating class of 2026 will be the first class required to complete half a unit of financial literacy or economics and half a unit of civics or government to graduate from Montana public schools, the Office of Public Instruction said.
