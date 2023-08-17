HELENA, Mont. - A greenhouse is going up at Shodair Children’s Hospital for children receiving inpatient care to further their farm-to-plate experiential learning.

Managers at Montana Ace Hardware stores worked together to build the greenhouse as a part of their annual managers’ meeting in Helena.

“We are super excited that Ace managers are supporting the work we do in this meaningful way,” CEO Craig Aasved said. “While kids are at Shodair, we try to provide opportunities for engaging and practical learning and our therapeutic garden is one of these ways. Some of our patients have never experienced growing their own food and this greenhouse will only enhance those opportunities.”

Shodair is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network hospital, and all money raised through Ace Hardware’s CMN partnership in the state pays for those in need of mental health or medical genetic services and cannot afford it.