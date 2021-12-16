Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.