HELENA, Mont. - In an effort to make housing more affordable and attainable for Montanans, a housing task force was launched Thursday.

According to the Census Bureau, the cost of building a new home has soared, with private residential construction costs skyrocketing 18.4 percent nationally between March 2021 and March 2022.

In addition, the rental vacancy rate in Montana, a key measure of whether housing supply is meeting demand, fell from 5.7 percent in 2010 to 4.4 percent in 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The task force was created through an executive order from Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte.

Members of the task force are charged with providing recommendations the legislature could consider and the governor could sign into law to make housing more affordable and attainable.

They are also tasked with developing recommendations state agencies can implement administratively as well as recommendations and best practices local jurisdictions can enact.

The first meeting of the task force is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.

A release from the Office of the Governor says state agency leaders, legislators, local officials, association representatives, economists, researchers, stakeholders, and advocates make up the task force. Members include:

Chris Dorrington, task force chair and director of the Department of Environmental Quality

Senator Ellie Boldman (D, Missoula)

Senator Greg Hertz (R, Polson)

Representative Danny Tenenbaum (D, Missoula)

Representative Sue Vinton (R, Billings)

Patrick Barkey, Ph.D., director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana

Terry Brockie, CEO of Island Mountain Development Group

Ross Butcher, commissioner of Fergus County

Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the Frontier Institute

Nathan Dugan, president and co-founder of Shelter WF

Mark Egge, affordable housing advocate, data scientist, and former member of the Bozeman Planning Board

Laurie Esau, commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry

Jaclyn Giop, president of the Montana Water Well Drillers Association

Eugene Graf, owner of E.G. Construction

Emily Hamilton, Ph.D., senior research fellow and director of the Urbanity Project at the Mercatus Center

Adam Hertz, secretary of the Montana Board of Housing

Amanda Kaster, director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation

Bob Kelly, mayor of Great Falls

Jacob Kuntz, executive director of the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity

Bill Leininger, president of the Montana Association of Realtors

Todd O’Hair, president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce

Scott Osterman, director of the Department of Commerce

Nicole Rolf, senior director of governmental affairs at the Montana Farm Bureau Federation

Mike Smith, market president of Glacier Bank

Valerie Stacey, environmental health specialist with Lewis and Clark County

Don Sterhan, steering committee member of the Montana Housing Coalition; president and CEO of Mountain Plains Equity Group