HELENA, Mont. - A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) map with up-to-date information on internet coverage is helping Montanans get access to high-speed internet.
The maps were secured through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which was recently signed which secures a $42.45 billion grant program for broadband deployment to areas of the country lacking access to internet service.
Out of the grant funding, $4.2 billion is set aside for high-cost, geographically-challenged areas that are especially difficult and expensive to deploy broadband infrastructure to, according to Senator Jon Tester.
The legislation also included funding for Montana highways, water projects, border security and more.
