HELENA, Mont. - As the 68th Montana Legislative Session comes to a close, we're taking a look at bills that were passed that help boost public safety by either closing a loop hole or strengthening law enforcement.
Lawmakers passed 17 bills that focused on enhancing the states ability to fight human trafficking, the missing and murdered Indigenous person's crisis, sex crimes, illegal drugs, and more.
"The more things that we can have in our toolbox, the easier it is for enforcement, the easier it is for prosecution, and the easier it is for convictions," said Bryan Lockerby, administrator of the division of criminal investigations at the Montana department of justice.
The Legislature also granted the agency authority to hire ten additional criminal justice employees.
According to the DOJ, the new positions included in the Legislature's budget are three new major crimes investigators, two new narcotics agents, two new human trafficking agents, an additional internet crimes against children investigator, a prosecutor specializing in crimes against children, a coordinator for the newly created Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program that will improve the response to sexual assault crimes statewide, and a coordinator for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Taskforce.
The Legislature also made the temporary Elder Justice Crime Unit permanent, which is comprised of a prosecutor and investigator.
Lockerby says the amount of support he's seen, not only from the Attorney General or lawmakers, but from the public is something he's not seen in his 40 years working in law enforcement and he's grateful for community support and he's eager to continuing serving Montanan's with these new laws.
"What we're hoping is going to have some kind of a punch and send a message that Montana is a bad place to do business in if you're going to be a criminal," said Lockerby.
Now, a handful of the 17 bills have been signed by the governor while some are still waiting to be signed.
Now, if you're wondering why these bills are important, take a look at some statistics from the MT DOJ;
Fentanyl:
- Fentanyl seizures by anti-drug forces in Montana have increased nearly 10,000% in Montana since 2019. Triple the amount of fentanyl was seized in 2022 compared to 2021, obliterating previous records.
- In 2022, Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces seized a total of 188,823 dosage units of fentanyl in Montana, more than triple last year’s total of 60,577 dosage units. In 2019, it was just 1,900 dosage units.
- According to preliminary data from the State Crime Lab, there were 74 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2022 compared to 49 in 2021 – an increase of 51%. (NOTE – this is not an all-inclusive number for the state)
Human Trafficking:
- The number of human trafficking cases tracked by the Montana Department of Justice increased from seven in 2015 to 106 in 2022, or over 1400%.
MMIP:
- Six indigenous persons reported missing in 2022 are still actively missing out of the 565 Indigenous persons who were entered as missing last year – a 99% case clearance rate.
- 24% (41 out of 170) of active missing person cases in Montana were identified as Indigenous persons as of May 1.
- Of the 41 missing Indigenous persons, 21 are female and 20 are male, 20 have been missing more than one year, and 15 are between the ages of one and 21.
Sexual Assault:
- There were 1,524 reported cases of sexual assault in Montana in 2019 — a 39% increase from 2013
- Only 17-20 percent of American hospitals have SANEs on staff.
See below for specific bills and details:
Human Trafficking
- House Bill 112, sponsored by Rep. Jodee Etchart of Billings, will increase the penalties for human trafficking and will provide prosecutors with more tools to prosecute human traffickers. It expands the definition of human trafficking and will help increase the crackdown on sexual abuse of children and all victims. To read more about the bill, click here.
- Senate Bill 522, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Zolnikov of Billings, creates an emergency lodging grant program to assist in providing short-term lodging in the state to individuals and families that are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. To read more about the bill, click here.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
- House Bill 163, sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning, extends the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and provides for a full-time program coordinator. To read more about the bill, click here.
- House Bill 18, sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning, establishes a missing persons response team training grant program. This bill will bolster the Montana Department of Justice’s response to missing and Indigenous people across the state. To read more about the bill, click here.
- Senate Joint Resolution 5, sponsored by Sen. Bob Brown of Trout Creek, urges Congress to fund law enforcement in Indian Country. To read more about the resolution, click here.
- House Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway of Great Falls, requests an interim study on missing youth and requires the final result of the study to be reported to the Legislature. To read more about the resolution, click here.
Sex Crimes
- House Bill 79, sponsored by Rep. Amy Regier of Kalispell, will create a sexual assault response network program within the Department of Justice and a Sexual Assault Response Team Committee. This bill will improve the response for sexual assault survivors and help them achieve justice by increasing access to exams conducted by sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs). To read more about the bill, click here.
- House Bill 640, sponsored by Rep. Narrah Hastings of Billings, requires evidence from a sexual assault to be preserved for 75 years from the date of collection. Additionally, survivors may request to be notified before their sexual assault evidence kit and related contents are destroyed. To read more about the bill, click here.
- Senate Bill 38, sponsored by Sen. Bob Brown of Trout Creek, revises statutes related to level designations for sexual offenders. It requires a notice when an offender is leaving the state, provides notice requirements for psychosexual evaluations, and provides public information about sexual offender registration information if deemed necessary by the Montana Department of Justice or the registration agency. To read more about the bill, click here.
- Senate Bill 345, sponsored by Sen. Mark Noland of Bigfork, strengthens Montana’s sex offender laws by making sex with a dead human body a crime and registerable offense. To read more about the bill, click here.
Illegal Drugs
- House Bill 791, sponsored by Rep. Courtenay Sprunger of Kalispell, imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of two years of jail time, a $50,000 fine, or both, for anyone convicted of trafficking fentanyl in the state of Montana. To read more about the bill, click here.
- Senate Bill 67, sponsored by Sen. Tom McGillvary of Billings, revises drugs scheduled for Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III, Schedule IV, and Schedule V controlled substances and provides updates to each listed schedule, enabling more state-level prosecutions. To read more about the bill, click here.
- House Bill 437, sponsored by Rep. Katie Zolnikov of Billings, generally revises criminal drug laws to remove items related to testing drugs from the list of illegal paraphernalia and revises the definition of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that will save money and improve efficiency at the State Crime Lab. To read more about the bill, click here.
Supporting Law Enforcement Officers
- Senate Bill 294, sponsored by Sen. Barry Usher of Billings, will establish an End of Watch Trust to support eligible law enforcement officers and their surviving immediate family in the event of an officer's death or catastrophic injury in the line of duty. To read more about the bill, click here.
- House Bill 705, sponsored by Rep. Scott Kerns of Great Falls, will revise laws related to coroner's inquests. This bill will amend the current state statute to allow the jury to select “Suicide by Law Enforcement Intervention” in cases involving suicidal subjects who are seeking law enforcement intervention as a mechanism to manipulate their suicidal process. To read more about the bill, click here.
Other Public Safety
- House Bill 597, sponsored by Rep. Neil Duram of Eureka, authorizes funding for the Department of Justice to implement a statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) system. The new system will allow for digital communications including text messages and provide faster and more accurate emergency responses for Montanans in need of help. To read more about the bill, click here.
- House Bill 161, sponsored by Rep. Fiona Nave of Columbus, revises computer crime laws to provide definitions of computer use and revises the offense of unlawful use of a computer. To read more about the bill, click here.
