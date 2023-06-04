HELENA, Mont. - Director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), Hank Worsech, retired after 21 years with FWP, the Office of the Governor announced.
Worsech was appointed by Governor Greg Gianforte in January 2021 and he is now retiring from public service following medical leave, which he began in February.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to lead FWP and be a part of the governor’s administration. The camaraderie and shared vision among the governor and cabinet members is unlike anything I’ve experienced since my 10 years in the Marine Corps,” Director Worsech said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a department, from working to reestablish public trust, to being a straightforward partner and honest broker with folks, to improving the agency’s culture. We couldn’t have done it without Dustin, and I couldn’t be leaving the department in better hands.”
The governor appointed Deputy Director Dustin Temple, who joined the agency in 2004, to succeed Worsech as director.
“Serving alongside Hank at FWP for nearly two decades, Dustin is a proven leader and trusted voice for the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks, and recreational resources of Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I look forward to Dustin’s continued service to Montana in this new capacity, and to benefitting from his expertise and leadership.”
Prior to serving as FWP deputy director, Temple served in the director’s office as Chief of Administration. He is a native of Carbon County.
“It’s an honor to serve Montana as FWP director, and I’m humbled by the confidence Governor Gianforte has placed in me,” Temple said. “Just as Hank has, we’ll deliver on the governor’s vision for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – to serve Montanans well, provide sound science and reliable information to policymakers, and protect our Montana way of life for generations of Montanans to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.