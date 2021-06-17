HELENA, Mont. - A new voter registration activities report was released Thursday.

The report provides a breakdown of the total late registration activities by county and by election cycle dating back to the 2006 General Election according to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

“I’m excited to share our updated late voter registration activities report,” said Secretary Jacobsen. “The new platform improves the ability to search the voter registration data and offers more definite and comprehensive information from the late registration period.”

You can view the new late voter registration activities report on the Secretary of State’s website here.