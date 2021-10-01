HELENA, Mont. - More than 1,000 people have already come through the drive-through this week to get their shots and the county is running this like a well-oiled machine.
These types of events are not new but the health department wasn't exactly sure how many people would actually be interested in a booster shot.
The county's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator tells me, they were pleasantly surprised.
"This was kind of our first major event where we did the appointments and got an idea of how many people were signing up and how quickly the appointments were going. And I think what it did is it showed us that there is a high demand for the booster," said Brett Lloyd.
As of Friday morning, 59% of Lewis and Clark County is fully vaccinated, and there are 588 active cases of COVID-19 according to the state's COVID website.
There are two things to note here, if this is something you are interested in you need to sign up for an appointment through the health department, and secondarily, it's not just for the booster shot. You can get your first or second dose as well.
The sign-up sheet for the upcoming vaccination and booster clinics can be found here.