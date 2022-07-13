HELENA, Mont. - A new podcast on health issues and wellness in Montana has been launched by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

The DPHHS says the podcast, Talking Health in the 406, focuses on powerful stories and impactful conversations about health issues and wellness.

“All Montanans, their family, friends, and those visiting the state can learn from the messages in each episode,” said Jennifer Van Syckle, Health Education Specialist and host of the first Talking Health in the 406 podcast series.

Melissa House, a Butte native, speaks about her childhood diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes and concludes with the story of becoming a double organ transplant survivor in her episodes.

More information on the podcast can be found here.

You can find Talking Health in the 406 wherever you listen to podcasts.