HELENA, Mont. - More non-motorized recreational opportunities are being added south of Helena after the U.S. Forest Service acquired land in Helena’s South Hills.
Earlier in 2022, the U.S. Forest Service acquired an 18 acre land referred to as “Jupiter Lode” that was formerly a private inholding within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Most recently, the property was transferred from the National Forest Foundation to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The land is about five miles southwest of Helena in Nelson Gulch.
“We are grateful for the work of our partners at the National Forest Foundation to secure this donation,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “This land acquisition will expand public access in this popular area while creating greater habitat connectivity for wildlife.”
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says that the land will add to the non-motorized recreational opportunities south of Helena
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.