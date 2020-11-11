New Recovery Center Opens in Clancy

CLANCY, MONT. -- A new residential recovery center is celebrating their grand opening tomorrow in Clancy.
This recovery center spans over 13 acres and 21,000 square feet. While the grand opening was delayed due to COVID-19, the center is currently helping 14 women on their way to recovery.
The facility officially opened back in April and is operated by Hope Center Ministries. This is the largest of the 23 worldwide locations that the non-profit operates, and the Center is celebrating as they recently became members of the Helena Chamber of Commerce.
"We wanted to invite a small number of those who have been supportive of the hope center, who helped us get this far," campus director Carolyn Belling said. "As well as people who are possibly interested in partnering with us for future endeavors to just come and learn a little bit more about what we do."
COVID-19 has impacted the Center as it opened facing both a spending freeze and a travel ban. Luckily, they've been able to partner with Helena's Mountain Family Fellowship, which helps combine the 12-step recovery program with community service, bible study, and vocational training.
"We look for a vocational training experience in the community that fits their skillset as best as possible and will help them develop a resume, learn a work ethic, get out there in the real world," Belling said.
In addition to the women's campus, the organization is planning to open a men's center in Butte in early 2021.