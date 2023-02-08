HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity.

A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.

MHF released its third annual report on the program which found that Medicaid expansion enrollees had fewer visits to the ER each year they were enrolled in Medicaid.

More than 60,000 wellness exams were performed along with thousands of cancer screenings, preventive dental visits, and other preventive services according to Montana Healthcare Foundation CEO Dr. Aaron Wernham.

“In turn, we see declining ER use for common illnesses over years of enrollment. And this year, we also found lower inpatient and ER costs accompanied by higher use of outpatient care and pharmacy over the time people are enrolled in Medicaid. The program is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” Dr. Wernham said.

Nearly 300,000 low-income Montanans are provided health coverage through Medicaid.

A report from Headwaters Foundation and MHF found that Medicaid expansion generated significant benefits for Montana and Montana’s economy at minimal marginal cost to the state.

You can read the full report on Medicaid in Montana here, and the full report on economic effects of medicaid expansion in Montana here.