HELENA, Mont. - School is right around the corner and as parents, kids and teachers are prepping for the first day of school; it's important to remember school safety laws and new features for school busses.

"The last thing we want is a child to be struck by a motor vehicle while they're on their way to school or coming home from school and so we want everything possible so that reminds drivers and ensures the safety of our kids," said Sgt. Jay Nelson, public information officer for the Montana Highway Patrol.

New safety laws are in effect this year which include a stop signal arm that can extend 54 inches from the bus and a height of not less than 36 inches in case students need to cross the street at their stop.

"So, it's not only going to stop in this lane, but it's going to go into the oncoming lane so that we can ensure everybody stops while children are loading or offloading," said Nelson.

There will also be bright lights on buses.

"The red lights are actuated, you must be 30 feet behind that school bus and 30 feet on the other side so that it literally gives them a safety zone to load and offload on the bus. That's the most important thing they're going to see Amber Lights before that," said Nelson.

These new features come after a bill was passed in the last legislative session to improve student safety while on a bus.

"I think it's an amazing addition, anything that we can do to help our children. As a parent, we want to do. It's difficult as I have my last child going to school in kindergarten. That's a time as a parent of letting go and ensuring the safety to the people that are driving these busses to our teachers at the school. That takes a lot to let go and to ensure that they're going to be safe crossing that road. Getting on this bus means everything to a parent," said Nelson.

It's important to keep remember to slow down in the changing speed limit zones in front of schools and keep these traffic laws in mind as you see more busses on the roads.

Prepare to slow down when you see the amber/yellow flashing lights. Stop 30 feet from a stopped school bus when it is flashing red lights.

When a school bus is stopped at a four-way intersection, vehicles can’t turn left, turn right, or pass the school bus.

When the stop arm is out on a school bus and there is a raised median, all traffic traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

When the stop arm is out on a school bus on a non-divided highway or two-lane road, traffic traveling all directions must stop within 30 feet of the bus.

"Anything that we can do to ensure, ensure our children's safety, I think, is a win for everyone in Montana," said Nelson.

As a part of the bill that was passed last year, there will be consequences for breaking these laws that MHP will follow up on.

"If you pass where this this stop arm is out, you could actually be charged with reckless driving, receiving a fine up to $1,000 and possibly jail time... the Montana Highway Patrol under AG can Knutson and Colonel Lavin take this very seriously when it comes to the children of our state, and we want to make sure everybody does their part and we know they will but if someone goes to this stop sign, the Montana Highway Patrol will be following up in person," said Nelson.