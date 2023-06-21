HELENA, Mont. - Today the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act was introduced, which allows pregnant women to claim tax credit on their unborn child.
“The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act not only respects the unborn, but it also gives financial relief to many families in my district that are trying to make ends meet and respect the sanctity of life,” Marianette Miller-Meeks, congresswoman said.
This new bill stacks onto the Child Tax Credit services incorporated in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, especially with the amount of outlay there is when carrying a child, supporting families, and having a plan for newborn baby care.
To read more on the new bill visit here.
The bill was introduced in the 115th, 116th, and 117th congresses, according to a news release from Senator Jon Tester.
