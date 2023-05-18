HELENA, Mont. - A new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is opening in Helena this week, and members of the church are looking forward to it.
This is the second temple in the state of Montana. The other is in Billings, which can be an especially long commute for members of the church who do not live close by.
Joe Williams, a church member who lives in Belgrade, said he and his family are looking forward to a temple that is a lot less of a drive for them. He said temples contain some of the holiest places on Earth, and they are used for ceremonies like weddings, baptisms and making covenants with God.
Right now, the temple is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. until June 3 for the public to come and tour. After that, it will be dedicated and be a house of the Lord for members only, he said.
“And we enter as his guests into the house. And so, it's nice to nice to have a temple close for my family,” he said. “So, my wife and I can go… just to remember the promises that we made with God. Andit'sjust a place of great sacredness and peace where we can feel the spirit of God.”
Williams said his family enjoys going to the Billings temple about once a month. Now that they have one closer to home, they can go more often. He said his family enjoys the peace and calm the temple offers, as well as the ceremonies.
“It's hard to leave because you're like, ‘Oh, got to go back to all these challenges, you know, and leave this nice, peaceful environment.’ But you leave and you're you feel rejuvenated, and you feel closer to God, and you feel renewed in your life, in your commitment to Jesus Christ and to live like him.”
Williams said the president of the LDS Church, Russell M. Nelson, has been announcing the construction of more and more temples around the world. Another is in the works for Missoula. The goal of work done in chapels, through missionaries and other outreach is to get people to the temples to make covenants with God, he said.
Until the temple in Helena is dedicated, the whole building is open to public tours.
