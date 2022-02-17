HELENA, Mont. - A new undergraduate program in Montana is hoping to recruit, prepare, support and retain K-12 teachers in the Treasure State.
The new program will provide a stipend for a full-year in-classroom experience, possible district-provided housing and teacher leader coaching a release from the Office of Public Instruction says.
“Solving Montana’s teacher retention and recruitment challenge demand innovation. More flexibilities are needed now more than ever to place quality teachers in our classrooms,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “The Montana Teacher Residency Demonstration Project is one such solution.”
Residents of the program will participate in Office of Public Instruction (OPI) sponsored summits during the year while completing undergraduate coursework towards their bachelor’s degree from the Montana University System.
During their residency year, residents will receive a stipend, partial tuition support and district-provided housing.
The OPI says resident teachers will commit to teaching in a Montana high-needs school district for a minimum of two years.
Those involved in the development of the demonstration project include representatives from the Montana University System, the OPI, volunteer school districts, the Montana School Boards Association, interested legislators, and expert residency model partners from Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Virginia and Washington DC.
