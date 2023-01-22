HELENA, Mont. - A new rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would update and strengthen oversight and enforcement of production, handling and sale of organic products.
On Wednesday, the USDA shared its National Organic Program (NOP) previewed the Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) final rule.
SOE looks to protect organic integrity and bolsters farmer and consumer confidence in the USDA organic seal.
According to the USDA, key updates include:
- Requiring certification of more of the businesses, like brokers and traders, at critical links in organic supply chains.
- Requiring NOP Import Certificates for all organic imports.
- Requiring organic identification on nonretail containers.
- Increasing authority for more rigorous on-site inspections of certified operations.
- Requiring uniform qualification and training standards for organic inspectors and certifying agent personnel.
- Requires standardized certificates of organic operation.
- Requires additional and more frequent reporting of data on certified operations.
- Creates authority for more robust recordkeeping, traceability practices, and fraud prevention procedures.
- Specify certification requirements for producer groups.
“SOE complements and supports the many actions that USDA takes to protect the organic label, including the registration of the USDA organic seal trademark with the USPTO. The registered trademark provides authority to deter uncertified entities from falsely using the seal, which together with this new rule provides additional layers of protection to the USDA organic seal,” the USDA wrote.
Organic operations, certifying agents, and other organic stakeholders affected by the rule will have one year from the effective date of the rule to comply with the changes.
You can see if you are affected by SOE here or read the full rule here.
