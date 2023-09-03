Helena, Mont. - Montana’s archery hunting season for deer and elk began Saturday, September 2, and being successful while hunting with a bow requires careful planning and preparation.

To purchase a Montana bow and arrow license, a hunter must complete the National Bowhunter Education Foundation course with a certificate or provide any prior year’s bowhunting/archery stamp, tag, permit, or license from any state or province. You can become certified here.

If you plan to hunt during the archery season, here are five tips that the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks advises for being safe, responsible and successful:

1. Practice!

The FWP advises to practice shooting your bow in the same manner in which you’ll be hunting. You should have begun practicing well before the hunting season began if your goal was to go this labor day weekend. This tip comes down to knowing and accepting your personal limitations and effective range while hunting.

2. Know the rules! Check the current hunting regulations, FWP website or contact one of their agents to clarify any questions you have after you have purchased a bow and arrow license, know what, where and when your license allows you to hunt, and be sure your archery equipment meets state requirements for hunting.

3. Be prepared to harvest efficiently! It is important to have a plan and be extra prepared to remove and process your harvested animal as quickly as possible so it does not spoil due to the fact that temperatures can still be warm, day and night during archery season.

4. Be sure before you shoot! Only take a shot if it is safe and ethical to do so. "Ensure that there are no unsafe shooting conditions, obstructions or significant wind; and that the animal is within your effective range and is in a position for you to make an ethical shot," the FWP release stated. "Be sure that the animal you intend to harvest meets your license’s requirements for species, sex and antler/horn class."

5. Be bear aware! Lastly, occupied grizzly bear habitat is expanding in Montana, so watch for bear sign. Hunt with a partner, pack bear spray, and pack out your harvested animal as quickly as possible. If you are uneducated on how to be bear aware, do not go hunting in Montana.