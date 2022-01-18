HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena issued a public advisory today, alerting residents the City of Helena Municipal Court will experience a change of services this week due to a staffing shortage.
At this time, the Court is still planning to operate, but disruptions should be expected. The City advises residents:
- Please plan on longer wait times at the Municipal Court counter for payments, questions, and filings.
- There may be phone calls that are not answered as promptly as normal.
- The Court counter may be forced to close over the lunch hour, or possibly on short notice.
At present, all court hearings are expected to take place as scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.