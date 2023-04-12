Families affected by fentanyl crisis share stories, questions at Family Summit

HELENA, Mont. -- As Montana continues its fight against a growing fentanyl crisis, an epidemic that has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Montanans and over 100,000 Americans, officials are looking for answers they can find them. And who better to provide them than impacted Montana families themselves?
Every fentanyl-related death is a two-sided coin, one side being a statistic: another addition to the tens of thousands who have suffered a similar fate.
On the other side is a human: a real person who leaves behind loved ones and a story to tell.
And families from all around the Treasure State gathered in Helena on Wednesday to make sure that second side isn't forgotten.
"My daughter Mary-Kate Keenan was 22 when she lost her life to a fentanyl overdose," Carol Keenan of Billings said. "She didn't really know where to turn. You feel like you're alone because there's a stigma attached to the overdose."
Keenan represents one of 12 Montana families to make their account known at Wednesday's Family Summit--the first of its kind: an opportunity to bridge the communication gap between the Montana families who want answers on how this crisis has infested their lives, and the law enforcement agents and government officials who want to know the details behind every tragedy to prevent further ones from happening.
And both sides came away from the summit with the same feeling: understanding.
"This type of a summit was long overdue," DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division agent David Olesky said. "Some of these folks and families had lost loved ones several years ago."
"My hope is that we learned that there's a need for communication to improve upon, but we've got to continue this conversation going forward," Olesky added.
"[It's relieving] just to be able to ask questions to the attorney general, to all these people, and have them give their honest answers to help us all understand," Keenan said.
With questions answered, suggestions made, and stories told, officials are hopeful that this kind of event is the springboard needed to effectively bring prevention, treatment, and education to every corner of the Treasure State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.